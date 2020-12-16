PFW bracing for possible cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Fort Wayne officials are bracing for a $3 million shortfall in the spring semester due to a projected 10% drop in enrollment.

Departments have been asked to prepare a slate of possible cuts equaling about 2% of the campus's overall $150 million budget.

“We need to make sure that we understand this COVID environment is a hiccup in our operations and we are adjusting,” Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said. “It's not going to be like this forever. We are preparing for fall 2021 to be back to normal. We need to stay focused on that and we are not forgetting about the future of our institution. We will get through this.”

He said a lot of students are sitting on the sidelines out of concern about the college experience.

The current 10% enrollment drop is a projection based on current trends but won't be official until a census in late January.

Elsenbaumer said individual units across campus haven't been given specific targets yet as distribution of the possible cuts is still being weighed. The goal is to avoid layoffs and focus on nonrecurring expenses. He also said because of the fiscal issues, Purdue Fort Wayne employees won't get a much-ballyhooed $750 COVID bonus that Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced for the staff on the West Lafayette campus.

“All regional campuses have independent budgets, so we manage our own budgets, and our financial situation is different,” Elsenbaumer said.

Instead, faculty and staffers are getting free breakfasts, lunches and coffee.

Going into the fall semester, the administration already had to account for a 7% cut in state funding. But the enrollment drop is on top of that and higher than expected.

Elsenbaumer said face-to-face classes will be offered in the spring semester, which begins Jan. 11. Students have made clear their preference for this, though some classes will have online components.

