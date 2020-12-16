State sets single-day record for deaths: 129

Indiana on Tuesday reported a record one-day tally of deaths from COVID-19.

The state recorded 129 new deaths, which outpaced the previous record of 79 recorded Dec. 8.

State deaths have been above 50 a day for about a month, according to statistics gathered by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Allen County reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, but DeKalb County reported that an additional four residents had died. A total of 394 Allen County residents have died, while DeKalb County has had 48 deaths.

One DeKalb resident who died was over 70 and the rest were in their 90s, county health officials reported.

Meanwhile, Indiana as a whole is closing in on 7,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state's confirmed death total now stands at 6,657, with an additional 311 deaths suspected to be from COVID-19 without a positive test result.

The state's positive cases now total 434,642, including 4,347 new cases added Tuesday. Allen County added 178 new cases, bringing the county's total to 24,427.

The state has performed more than 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

Indiana's record deaths come on a day when a coalition of groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, released a letter urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to change vaccine priorities. The groups want the state to better protect vulnerable populations, including the incarcerated.

Those incarcerated in Indiana “have a COVID-19 infection rate that is 83% higher than the state's infection rate as a whole,” Janet Henegar, Indiana ACLU executive director, said in a news release.

The letter put the state on notice that medical care of the incarcerated is “constitutionally mandated” and that providing vaccines would help control the virus inside and outside correctional facilities.

More cases among the incarcerated mean individuals of color are disproportionately affected, the letter says.

The current vaccine guidance places vaccination of the incarcerated in the second phase, after health care workers and vulnerable populations in long-term care and in the community and before the general public.

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Indiana were delivered and administered Monday. A second vaccine, from Moderna, was expected to gain federal emergency authorization this week.

