State using pandemic aid to cover unemployment loan

INDIANAPOLIS – The state will use about $400 million in remaining federal pandemic aid to cover a federal unemployment loan, state officials said Wednesday.

The state’s unemployment trust fund ran out of money in November and the state is now borrowing to pay benefits every month.

Cris Johnston, director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, said the $400 million should cover that loan through the spring. It also would protect businesses from a possible future tax penalty.

The news came at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 briefing along with vaccine updates and some improvement in virus spread.

Indiana reported 6,283 new cases Wednesday and 125 new deaths for a total of 6,781 total deaths. Allen County added 350 cases and 22 deaths.

All 92 counties in the state remain in either red or orange on the color-coded map showing spread of the virus. But there were 10 fewer red counties this week. Those are the two highest categories.

COVID-related hospitalizations also dropped from a high of 3,460 on Nov. 30 to 3,192 on Wednesday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said counties should not see those improvements as a reason to start behaving differently.

She also choked up after watching a video of the first vaccines in the state arriving and being given to health care workers – calling it the light at the end of the tunnel.

Box cautioned, though, that it will be many months before the vaccine will be available to all Hoosiers. Until then everyone needs to continue socially distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and taking other precautions.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said so far 46,000 health care workers have signed up for the vaccine and the number is growing every day. Indiana’s first shipment of doses this week was more than 55,000.

There are more than 400,000 frontline health care workers in the state.

But Weaver also learned Wednesday morning that the state’s second shipment has already been cut. She didn’t say by how much.

"We are making decisions on an hourly, daily and weekly basis," Holcomb said, saying each week the state will play the hand it is dealt based on the state’s population and vaccine availability.

