Bluffton restaurant sues health department, state over closure

A Bluffton barbecue spot that has been embroiled in controversy regarding COVID-19 masking mandates is taking the issue to court.

Yergy's State Road BBQ LLC has filed suit against the Wells County Health Department, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the State of Indiana, saying the restaurant was improperly closed for violating masking requirements and capacity limits.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Wells Circuit Court by Mark W. Rutherford of Thrasher, Buschman and Voelkel of Indianapolis.

The suit contends the Wells County health order was based on "improper Executive Orders" issued "outside the narrow scope of the Emergency Declaration Law." Therefore, the order is "without legitimate legal footing and should be declared unenforceable and set aside," the suit says.

