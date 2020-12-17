FORT WAYNE/ALLEN COUNTY

Rescue Mission completes move

The Rescue Mission has moved its day shelter program to its new location at 404 E. Washington Blvd. The move, which took place Wednesday, helps the Rescue Mission deliver services to the homeless community safely and more effectively during the pandemic, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The move allows all the Rescue Mission's programs to be in one location. The day shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Plans for southeast side available

Residents can review and comment on several placemaking proposals for the Southeast Strategy Update, which focuses on new investment in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne.

The proposals are available online at www.southeaststrategy.org. Residents can view the designs and make comments on the website or by email to southeast@cityoffortwayne.org through Jan. 13.

Input from the public will help the city and Southeast Area Partnership prioritize projects for possible implementation beginning in the spring.

Keep paths clear, Postal Service urges

The U.S. Postal Service is asking residents to maintain a clear path to mailboxes – including steps, porches, walkways and approaches from the street – to help postal carriers provide timely delivery of holiday packages, cards and letters.

“Our letter carriers are the best in the business,” said Christi Johnson-Kennedy, acting manager for the Greater Indiana District, in a statement. “While they are accustomed to winter weather, they still need the cooperation of homeowners to help them reduce the risk of accidents.”

The postal service is also asking residents who receive curbside mail delivery to keep the approach to and from mailboxes clear of snow or any other obstacles such as trash cans and other vehicles. Carriers need to be able to deliver mail safely without leaving the vehicle or backing up, the postal service said.

Area

Social service agencies merging

In a pair of moves designed to better serve the people of Whitley County, Passages is planning to merge with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, while Brightpoint plans to take on The Whitley Crossings Neighborhood Corporation currently affiliated with Passages, according to a Wednesday news release.

Easterseals Arc and Passages each have more than 65 years of history supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Merging the two organizations is intended to allow them to provide additional services to more individuals and families in Whitley County.

Upon completion of the merger, operations in the Fort Wayne area will continue to be known as Easterseals Arc, while operations in Whitley County will be known as Easterseals Passages, the news release said.

Although Easterseals Arc and Passages have a shared mission to support people with disabilities, the low- to moderate-income housing provided by Whitley Crossings is a better match for Brightpoint's mission of removing the causes and conditions of poverty, the release said.

– The Journal Gazette