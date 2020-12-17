Caucus supports U.S. 30 conversion to interstate

The Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana's 2021 legislative agenda focuses on seven main points, including increased broadband, cybersecurity and converting U.S. 30 into an interstate.

The 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly begins in January.

"The 2021 legislative agenda of the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana is a collaborative effort of 11 counties and 18 municipalities to ensure a prospective approach in fostering economic development and quality of life initiatives for the citizens we collectively represent," Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, who chairs the caucus, said in a statement Thursday.

The agenda's main focus centers on increased broadband internet access and connectivity; cybersecurity infrastructure and support; and funding for a proposal to convert U.S. 30 into a freeway.

"The conversion will have a positive impact on economic growth in the area, supporting the creation of more than 10,500 jobs over a 20-year period and adding $942 million to the real personal income and $959 million to the gross domestic product of the region," the news release said.

The caucus is also calling for expansion of the regional development authority structure, and is in favor of increasing local control over rules relating to public access.

"The caucus supports the modernization of public access rules and requirements, which allows local communities to have the flexibility to enact public access rule changes at the local level for local health or natural disaster emergencies," the release said.

Also among the group's priorities is restoration of Motor Vehicle Highway Tax distributions to previous years' levels. The caucus also wants the legislature to restore gasoline tax distributions "to the method utilized prior to 2017," as well as relax application restrictions and increase funding thresholds for the Community Crossings program.

Finally, the caucus asks the General Assembly to establish a commission or task force "to support the progress towards Northeast Indiana's Vision 2030 goals."

"The Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana looks forward to working with our legislative partners in these key areas with focus on greater service to the residents and businesses of our communities," Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel, president of the caucus, said in a statement. "With this expansive agenda, the caucus continues to work towards a stronger environment for the retention and attraction of talent throughout northeast Indiana."

