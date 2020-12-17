Library pares director search to 4

Allen County Public Library has narrowed its search for a new executive director to four candidates, all from out of state.

The four are Susan Baier, director of McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky; Ann Hammond, executive director of Sonoma County Public Library in California; Bob Pasicznyuk, executive director of Douglas County libraries in the Denver metropolitan area; and Kristen Shelley, director of East Lansing Public Library in Michigan.

The candidates are scheduled to meet Wednesday with library managers and department heads. Next week, the library's Board of Trustees will conduct final interviews with each of the four applicants and decide what to do next.

The successful candidate will replace Greta Southard, who resigned suddenly in August after community controversy over decisions to discard large numbers of books and other library materials.

Baier previously served as library administrator for Los Angeles County Public Library and oversaw operations at 19 community libraries. She is chair of the advocacy committee for the Kentucky Library Association.

Hammond has worked in public, academic and specialty libraries in Kentucky and California and holds a master's of library sciences from the Catholic University of American in Washington, D.C.

Pasicznyuk's library system serves a community of 360,000, and its seven branches are among the busiest in the nation. In the past four years, the system has invested in library redesign, with three new branches and major renovations.

Shelley has a master's degree in library and information science from Indiana University in Bloomington. The East Lansing library has projects implementing a self checkout and self pickup system and a Maker Studio with nine 3D printers. Shelley also worked in libraries in Ohio.

Southard's 2019 salary was $157,512, according to the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information filed by public agencies.

The library board will meet virtually at 3 p.m. today. More information about the meeting and the candidates is at www.acpl.info.

rsalter@jg.net