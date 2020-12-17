More time allowed for 'fast-food block' deal

The real estate closing date for downtown’s so-called fast-food block could be as late as sometime in 2022.

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board was told Wednesday morning that the seller has until Dec. 31, 2021, to give notice to close on the transaction.

The extension is to allow the property owner, George Huber, more time to exercise a provision to find comparable property. Because of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Huber has been having difficulty locating such a property, board member Don Steininger said.

The CIB has been in the process of buying the land along the north side of West Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Webster streets to provide additional space for the otherwise-landlocked Grand Wayne Center or to use for some other public purpose.

The CIB’s purchase price is $6 million.

Three restaurants – King Gyros, Taco Bell and Rally’s – occupy the land. There are no plans to close the restaurants at this time.

In other business, the CIB heard that Grand Wayne Center’s income has exceeded the $3.1 million that was projected as a worst-case, year-end scenario under pandemic conditions. Year-end losses won’t be as bad as anticipated, said Bart Shaw, the convention center’s executive director.

People aren’t traveling, and restrictions on gathering have meant the cancellation of large meetings and conventions on which Grand Wayne depends.

“Hotels are especially struggling” without such events, Shaw said. And the cancellation of youth sports events this fall has left hotels with only transient travelers, he said.

Shaw said Grand Wayne has cut expenses by more than $1 million through reduction in staffing and control of building expenditures, with a $1.3 million year-end loss now expected.

Shaw asked that staff members who could not work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the nature of their jobs receive one-time payments as a thank you. The board voted 5-0 in favor.

Full-time hourly staffers are to receive $500 and part-time employees $250. The payments will go to about 20 people and amount to about $5,000, Shaw said. The amount does not add much to the center’s loss, he said.

