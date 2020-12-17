Philharmonic players decry furlough, cuts

More than a score of Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed downtown in the cold to protest what they say are an illegal furlough and proposed cuts to their symphony orchestra.

The musicians who played Christmas music at the corner of the Allen County Courthouse Green were joined by the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO and community activists.

Alex Laskey took a break from playing the French horn to speak for the group. Management has indicated it wants to reduce the orchestra from 63 musicians to 15, lower salaries and reduce scheduling options, Laskey said.

“They are using the pandemic as an excuse,” Laskey said. He added that other cities aren't trying to force such changes.

In October, the Fort Wayne Musicians Association filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The musicians association is arguing that the unpaid furlough, which began Sept. 1 and ends Dec. 31, is illegal. It has been working with management to craft a new contract since August 2019.

Earlier this month, a statement was posted on the Philharmonic's website, www.fwphil.org.

“Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, the American Federation of Musicians, and Local 58 Fort Wayne Musicians Association have failed to respond to repeated requests to return to the bargaining table since Sept. 28 when the Philharmonic management negotiating team delivered its latest proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement,” the statement reads. “In addition, the Union continues to publish untruthful summaries of the Philharmonic's position.”

Laskey said that for many of the musicians, playing for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is their only income.

Mindy Rogers, field representative for the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, rounded up union members with Lloyd Osborne, the local union's president, to show up at the courthouse.

“Whatever we can do, we're going to stand by them. What happens to one happens to us all,” Rogers said.

Local activist group Food Not Bombs brought hot coffee. Sarah Loshe of Food Not Bombs said the group “loves to join others and provide mutual aid whenever possible.”

