Lutheran frontline workers get COVID-19 shots

Lutheran Health Network this morning began administering its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers.

The shots to those who might be exposed to infected people or contaminated material were given at the network's three hospitals – Lutheran in southwest Fort Wayne, Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw and Dupont Hospital on Fort Wayne's north side.

In a white tent set up outdoors near Dupont's emergency room entrance, shots were being given just as the sun began rising before 8 a.m. Lutheran's clinic began at 7 a.m.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, Lutheran's chief medical officer, said staff members expected to administer about 3,000 shots across the campuses based on availability of vaccine shipments from the state.

Clinics were expected to be "ongoing," he said.

Dr. Francis Esguerra, a Fort Wayne obstetrician/gynecologist, was the first to receive the vaccine. He and other recipients were not made available for interviews by Lutheran media relations staff .

Bhatia said there was little push-back from people unwilling to get immunized as staff members became more confident based on federal emergency approvals.

Lutheran was provided vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech. A second vaccine, this one from Moderno, was expected to be similarly approved as soon as today.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel Thursday overwhelmingly backed Moderna's vaccine. Both are reported to be safe and have more than 90% effectiveness at blocking infection with the novel coronavirus.

