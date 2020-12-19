Church buys former store with cornucopia

The building attached to Fort Wayne's iconic cornucopia sign on the city's south side has a new owner.

It's City Church, whose members hope to reinvigorate the property between Decatur Road and South Lafayette Street and turn it to an active, neighborhood-oriented resource, the church's pastor said Friday.

City Church Pastor Chris Freeman, 33, said the church closed on the property Thursday. The transaction carried an $80,000 down payment on a $1 million purchase price, he said.

Church leaders are still working on how the 80,000-square-foot building on about 10 acres could be put to best use, Freeman said.

Leaders plan to meet with neighbors, pastors and members of other churches and nonprofit organizations to find out what the neighborhood wants and needs.

“We weren't particularly interested in pursuing purchasing a new location for the church to meet, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” Freeman said.

But when it was learned the building was available, he said, the church decided to make the leap as a way to serve the whole community.

City Church has been meeting for about two years in space at The Summit, the former Taylor University campus on Rudisill Boulevard where it recently grew into needing two services.

Before that, the congregation met at the Youth for Christ center near South Side High School. Since the pandemic, services have been virtual, Freeman said, and attendance has grown to around 700 people.

The congregation is part of the Fellowship of Evangelical Churches and has been affiliated with Pine Hills Church on Fort Wayne's north side.

Freeman called the building, once a Scott's and then a Kroger supermarket, “an icon” of Fort Wayne. The building opened as Eavey's Supermarket in 1956 and was called one of the largest at the time.

Originally, the 70-foot cornucopia sign was at the north end of the building and was topped by another sign with the Eavey's name, according to news coverage. Freeman said the sign had lights in it at one time.

There are no plans to remove the sign, he said. However, he's had thoughts about whether it might find a newly prominent place at the farmers market proposed for Electric Works.

The building itself is of historical note for its domed roof, which was built with wooden single-span trusses, Freeman said.

“When we went through the building, we saw there's not a single column in the interior,” he said, adding the building is also known for being featured in its heyday by Life magazine.

A retail store warehouse now occupies the building, Freeman said. That use, he said, could continue for as long as two or three years, with rent helping the church pay building expenses while uses are being determined.

Some already have been suggested – a basketball gymnasium and a child-care center among them, Freeman said.

“We want to spend a good amount of time (meeting) with the community and developing a vision for the facility,” Freeman said. “But I will say sometimes things happen a lot faster than I expect.”

