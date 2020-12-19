Embassy's digital marquee upgraded

Embassy Theatre's iconic marquee received a much-needed upgrade this week with the installation of new message boards to promote upcoming events and communications, the venue said Friday.

According to a traffic study this year, 450,000 vehicles pass by the building every month.

The message boards were installed during the 75th anniversary of the Embassy Theatre about 17 years ago.

The organization decided to troubleshoot technical issues as long as possible to extend the life of the electronic signage. In the past few months, the signs were malfunctioning with regularity and one side was permanently off, the Embassy said.

Once it was clear that a new visual communication system was required, the Embassy sought donors to help offset costs. Robert and Pamela Bechert donated to the project, and the organization is still seeking additional donations to cover all costs.

Baldus Signs and L-A Electric were the primary businesses that worked on the message boards. The total cost of the project exceeded $100,000, the officials said.

The community can expect to see more polished and refined messaging with high-resolution Watchfire signage, which is the first of its kind in this region, officials said.

Videos, animations and the ability to edit with ease will improve the Embassy's ability to efficiently program the signs with messages.

The Embassy will formally unveil the new marquee signage boards after the holidays with a dedication ceremony to recognize the Bechert family. Details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

To donate toward the cost of the new signage, contact Lucas Weick, chief philanthropy officer, at lucas@fwembassytheatre.org or at 260-424-6287.