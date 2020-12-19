Grants support public access TV programs

Each year, a series of grants from the city of Fort Wayne's Cable TV Fund helps nonprofit agencies, government entities and educational groups develop programming for local public access channels.

On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved grant awards to 14 local groups for a total of about $105,000. The grants were approved in a 9-0 vote.

The entities receiving grants are:

• North Side High School, $3,000

• Snider High School, $11,286.28

• Croninger Elementary School, $3,438

• Blackhawk Middle School, $11,286.28

• South Side High School, $10,590

• Concordia High School, $11,286.28

• Humane Ed Advisory Council, $1,400

• Junior Achievement, $3,000

• Mustard Seed, $7,400

• Northwood Middle School, $7,140.56

• Ivy Tech, $11,286.28

• Friends of the Third World, $9,600

• Fort Wayne Dance Collective, $11,286.28

• The Impact Center, $3,000

The money comes from cable franchise fees included each month on residents' cable bills. Under city ordinance, the city must budget two-fifths of all franchise fee dollars as “access dollars.”

The ordinance stipulates that 10% of the access dollars must go to organizations like those that were awarded grants Tuesday.

“These grants can be used in a variety of ways, as long as it relates to access television,” the Cable Fund Access Board's website states. “These grants can be used to reimburse personnel expenses, overhead costs, production costs, operation expenses and equipment expenses, as approved through the Cable Fund Advisory Board and City Council.”

The bulk of the access dollars, about 80%, is divided equally between access originators, or “institutions which originate public, education and government access.” The Cable TV Fund's remaining 10% is used to offset administrative costs.

Any money that was earmarked for grants but not used must remain in the Cable TV Fund for use the next year.

“In addition to funding cable channels and these grants, cable franchise fees provided $1.36 million to the city's general fund in the previous four quarters,” James Haley, the city's chief information officer, said in a letter to the City Council.

The area's access originators are: Educational access channel 56, operated by the CTV Consortium comprised of Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech; public access channel 57, operated by the Allen County Public Library; government access channel 58, managed by the city of Fort Wayne; and educational access channel 54, operated by Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The CTV Consortium was awarded its grant in January, after months of discussion spurred by PFW's summer 2019 decision to close its cable access station. The agreement approved in January restored the channel.

