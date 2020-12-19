Lutheran staff receive vaccine

Lutheran Health Network began administering its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday to front-line health care workers.

The shots for those who might be exposed to infected people or contaminated material were given at the network's three hospitals – Lutheran in southwest Fort Wayne, Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw and Dupont Hospital on Fort Wayne's north side.

In a white tent set up outdoors near Dupont's emergency room entrance, shots began just as the sun was rising before 8 a.m. Lutheran Hospital's clinic started at 7 a.m.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, Lutheran's chief medical officer, said about 50 staff members were to be immunized Friday.

Lutheran officials expect to administer about 3,000 shots across the campuses based on availability of vaccine shipments from the state, he said.

He said clinics are expected to be ongoing.

Dr. Francis Esguerra, a Fort Wayne obstetrician/gynecologist, was the first to receive the vaccine.

He and other recipients were not made available for interviews by Lutheran media relations staff.

Bhatia said there was little pushback from staff members unwilling to get immunized, as people became more confident based on federal emergency approvals.

“A broad cross-section” of doctors, nurses, technicians, dietary and cleaning staff members were among those immunized, he said.

Lutheran was provided a vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and approved for emergency use last week.

A second vaccine, from Moderna, was similarly approved Friday. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel Thursday overwhelmingly backed Moderna's vaccine.

Both vaccines are reported to be safe and have more than 90% effectiveness in blocking infection with the novel coronavirus after a second shot in two to three weeks.

Those given the vaccine Friday were observed for 15 minutes to check for any adverse or allergic reactions, Bhatia said.

The time was extended to 30 minutes if any previous allergic reactions to vaccines were reported, he said.

The tent was equipped with an emergency kit and was set up just a few yards from Dupont's emergency room if serious intervention were needed, Bhatia said.

The day was “historic,” he said.

“How I put it is we've been fighting this pandemic for a long time, and this gives more of an armament for caring for our wounded warriors.”

The first shots in Fort Wayne and Indiana were given to six Parkview Health staff members on Monday at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

