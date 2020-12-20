Going local for holiday shopping

On the short list of 2020's popular Christmas gifts at The Find downtown Fort Wayne gift shop: puzzles.

Old-fashioned jigsaw puzzles. No robotics, no flashing LEDs. No headgear, no joysticks. No risk of injury or need of Wi-Fi.

In a year when people have been stuck – make that, cocooning – at home, the joys of years gone by are attracting more attention, said Melissa Bushey, store manager.

One of those old-fashioned joys is Christmas shopping at small local businesses, judging by the traffic at The Find boutique at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nearly two dozen people were browsing, with a half-dozen waiting in the vestibule and outside to comply with gathering rules and indulge in the last day of Shop Small Saturdays.

Shop Small Saturdays is a reimagining of the Holly Trolley promotion of the Downtown Improvement District. Saturday was also Super Saturday, the last Saturday shopping day before Christmas, one of the busiest days of the year.

Nationally, retailers expected 150 million people would shop in person and online, nearly 3 million more than last year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.

The federation forecasts that the Christmas season's sales will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over last year to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.

Locally, Shop Small Saturdays have been a success, Bushey said.

“It's been really busy since after Thanksgiving. The floor traffic has been really good, and everyone seems happy and cheery,” she said.

A few doors away at Creative Women of the World, Danielle Tuck of Fort Wayne didn't need a special promotion to come shop at the boutique that specializes in craft items from around the globe.

“I forgot it was Shop Small Saturday actually,” she said, holding the hand of her daughter, June, 7, who had just picked out a gift for her brother, Emmett, 5.

“At Christmas, like a lot of people, I did a lot of online shopping, but I'm wanting to balance it out with shopping local,” Tuck said.

“I love this store. They have beautiful things.”

In deference to the coronavirus pandemic, Creative Women of the World had a front-of the-shop display of decorative face coverings. The shop also had displays of Nativity scenes from around the world depicting the birth of Jesus with animals and dress from local cultures.

“It definitely seems like more people are coming in this year. I think more people are intentionally shopping local,” said Marcia Futter, a volunteer at the shop.

“I think after this pandemic (year), people are looking for a little joy in their lives.”

Michael Galbraith, executive director of the Downtown Improvement District, said Friday that pandemic-related social distancing meant packing people on a trolley to shop downtown wouldn't be a good idea this year.

Instead, the organization added characters, including Santa, Harry Potter, the Grinch and Cindy Lou from Whoville, and musical performers and extended the event weekly. Merchants promised to endorse masking and social distancing.

“The first three (Saturdays) have been fantastic,” he said. Merchants said they anticipated a normal year because of the promotion, he said.

Bushey said The Find was on its third order of jigsaw puzzles, and on Saturday, some reinforcements had been called in.

Lynette Scott, executive director of ArtLink, brought 500-piece jigsaw puzzles created as a fundraiser.

Artist Matt Plett, who created the “I Can You Can We Can” mural on the side of the Windrose Urban Farm at 1325 Lafayette St., re-created the colorful scene in the puzzle.

“We are hoping people who buy it will spend time working on it as a family,” Scott said. When the pandemic restrictions started, she added, “I did a couple of puzzles with my family, and it was fun.”

rsalter@jg.net