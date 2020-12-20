Neighborhoods long in city history

As with many parts of Fort Wayne, the neighborhoods affected by the city's realignment of State Boulevard are steeped in local history.

Much of the area is encapsulated in the Brookview-Irvington Park Historic District and slightly overlaps with the Fort Wayne Park and Boulevard System designed by architect George Kessler. Both of those are local historic districts that are on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to a registration form filed with the U.S. Department of Interior, the Brookview-Irvington Park Historic District includes 423 buildings, mostly houses, and contains plats for Brookview, Oak Knoll and Irvington Park. The Brookview Parkway, Vesey Park, the Westbrook Ford/Bridge, Brookview Pedestrian Bridge, State Boulevard Bridge, Grove Street Bridge and Vesey Park Pedestrian Bridge are also included in the Brookview-Irvington Park Historic District and in the Park and Boulevard Historic District.

“In August 1906, a country estate at the north edge of Fort Wayne, overlooking both the St. Joseph River on the east and Spy Run and Centlivre Park on the west, was sold to two local businessmen,” the registration form states. “Walter R. Seavey and Fred B. Shoaff laid out and platted the estate as the Oak Knoll Addition to the city of Fort Wayne.”

The area was conveniently located at the end of the city's trolley line and along a primary road, now known as Clinton Street, that led downtown. The largest lots were sold between 1906 and 1920 and owners built large architect-designed homes on those sites. Sale of the smaller lots was slow until after World War II, “when their convenient location on the main road to an expanding northside shopping area and suburban area made them attractive for builders of smaller, minimal traditional homes,” the registration form states.

Irvington Park followed between 1910 and 1911 when local real estate agent John Vesey and the Tri-State Loan and Trust Co. bought the area immediately northwest of Oak Knoll. Landscape architect Walter Hoxie Hillary was hired to refine the plat and design the public park named for Vesey. The Centlivre Park Addition, platted by Charles Centlivre, followed later with eight house lots between Spy Run and Clinton Street, creating a continuous line of residential homes from Irvington Park to the area south of Centlivre Park.

In 1917, Wildwood Builders, one of Fort Wayne's largest suburban developers worked with the Brookview Improvement Co. to develop the area south of Centlivre Park that adjoined Oak Knoll and the Centlivre Park Addition. The firm hired Boston landscape architect Arthur Shurcliff to design the plans. That plat became the Brookview neighborhood.

“Shurcliff successfully highlighted the natural beauty of the Spy Run and the rolling topography, while creating two parallel automobile parkways that provided convenient and pleasant automobile travel to and from the development,” the registration form states.

Shurcliff was also responsible for the notorious hill and bend that was removed as part of the State Boulevard realignment project, Historic Preservation Planner Creager Smith said. Extending State Boulevard through the railroad on the area's west side was proposed in Kessler's plan for parks and boulevards but never completed.

“Shurcliff was able to connect State through an existing street,” Smith said. “That's why there was an angle at Clinton Street: To be able to create a situation where the street could go through, cross the bridge and underpass the railroad to connect it all.”

Historically, State Boulevard represents a shift in transportation methods around 1917-18, Smith said, as the road was planned with cars in mind. Smith also noted that in 1917, there was “a lot less consideration for safety.”

“(Cars) just traveled more slowly and in a more pleasurable way, rather than with intent,” he said. “It really reflects the historic area as it was.”

