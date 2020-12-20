State Boulevard redo recounted

For those involved in the planning, Fort Wayne’s realigned State Boulevard felt like an early Christmas – or one that’s long overdue.

As cars moved smoothly through the corridor in early December, a group of city staff and American Structurepoint engineers and project managers met with The Journal Gazette to discuss how this decadelong, $10.2 million project finally came to fruition.

In 2008, Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena, who was then Fort Wayne’s city engineer, created a conceptual drawing on an aerial map of a possible realignment. He said he brought that drawing to a meeting about a rain garden with residents who lived on Westbrook Drive and created a bit of a stir.

“I think I caused a bit of a panic when they saw the road going through homes out there,” he said, chuckling. “But the reality was that the curve was not designed for the type of traffic we have today. This road was built in 1929 and this is now a major thoroughfare.”

Expanding State Boulevard had been on officials’ radar for decades – the project was included in the city’s long-range transportation plans starting in the 1970s and was revisited periodically through the early 2000s. City planners anticipated the area would grow with homes and businesses, Gunawardena said, and it was a matter of waiting until conditions warranted the investment.

As the area developed, it led to more pedestrian traffic and businesses, including an old gas station near Northside Galleries, and other retail establishments. The result was “a recipe for catastrophe,” including crashes, Gunawardena said.

Over the next several years, teams of city employees and engineers from American Structurepoint developed a list of realignment options for the aging road, diligently whittling it down to the final configuration that opened this fall. The roadway was ultimately straightened and the existing Spy Run Creek Bridge, built 90 years ago, was replaced.

The Pufferbelly Trail now runs over State Boulevard via a footbridge as well. The trail originally ran from Fourth Street to Edgehill Avenue and from Fernhill Avenue to just north of State Boulevard, leaving a gap over the roadway, Greenways Manager Dawn Ritchie said. Before the trail was completed this year, trail users were using residential streets to connect.

Now they can cross over State using a concrete footbridge lined with wrought-iron guardrails. It was essential to make a safer, more connected trail, Ritchie said, and it provides an expansive overhead look at the surrounding area. The bridge is 23 feet above the road.

“Trail users just love it,” she said. “And it’s beautiful. Look at how it stands out in the neighborhood.”

The Spy Run Creek bridge, Gunawardena said, was one of the worst-rated in Fort Wayne still allowed to carry traffic. Had the old bridge been larger, it would have closed years ago, said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer.

To underscore how dangerous the old road was, Historic Preservation Planner Creager Smith said that before construction began, he drove a 1926 Auburn car down State through the infamous curve. It was a harrowing experience, he said.

“It was all that a car could do in that time period: Get on the brakes and go slowly,” he said.

Replacing that bridge represented a challenge for teams trying to design the new roadway. Federal regulations say bridges must be designed to accommodate a 100-year flood, a high-water event that typically happens once a century. To meet that requirement, the bridge needed to be raised 7 feet. Affecting homes was an inevitability, Gunawardena said.

One option was to leave the existing alignment alone and simply raise the structure, he said, but that “would have taken out homes on both sides of the bridge.” But by moving State Boulevard to one side, only about 15 homes on the south side of the thoroughfare were removed by voluntary buyouts. Those homes, Gunawardena said, had dealt with chronic flooding for years.

“It made sense to only impact the homes that were more subject to chronic flooding,” he said. “The homes on the north side (of State Boulevard) are really not subject to (chronic flooding).”

As engineers planned the project, American Structurepoint’s Briana Hope, the project’s environmental project manager, worked on securing approvals from state and federal environmental agencies, a process that took years.

Since the city decided to pursue federal funds – the project was 80% funded by the federal government – it had to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires evaluations of how a proposal might affect the surrounding environment.

That meant looking at the historic district, recreational resources, trails, floodplain, wetlands and the impact on nearby flora, as well as how the community typically uses the area, Hope said.

“So we came up with alternatives that were looked at, evaluated how they would impact the area, then looked at the alternative that had the least amount of impact,” she said, adding there were probably four or five options contemplated before the final design.

As the process moved along, American Structurepoint, the firm contracted to design and engineer the improvements, submitted the design to the Indiana Department of Transportation in stages, starting from about 30% completion, Adam Urschel, the lead project engineer, said. There were field checks along the way with city staff and local utilities to try to avoid possible conflicts, he added.

All the while, city staff and the American Structurepoint team continued to meet with residents in an effort to garner public support.

Although officials knew State Boulevard was in desperate need of attention, a lot hinged on convincing residents that the realignment was necessary.

“We struggled a bit with that for this project,” Gunawardena said. “It was challenging to begin with because it was hard for people to visualize the changes.”

When a four-lane configuration was announced, some residents envisioned a major highway with the traffic speed and volume to match, Gunawardena said. That led to some opposition, which in a few cases lasted throughout the process.

One of those opposed was former Democratic City Councilman John Shoaff, who believed the wider roadway would turn into a major artery for trucks and high-speed traffic.

“They should be trying to decrease (traffic) if anything,” Shoaff told the News-Sentinel in 2013. “I’m not happy with what I’m seeing. There are alternatives that don’t need to involve four- or five-lane arteries.”

For Scott Crites, the American Structurepoint project manager, the community’s anxiety over the project wasn’t surprising.

“When we were talking about elevating (the bridge) 7 feet, along with people talking about I-69, it’s very understandable why people were concerned,” he said. “But when you look at the grading that was accomplished, it turned out really well and it’s nothing like an interstate.”

Rather than a bland four-lane roadway, the redone State Boulevard is lined with trees and other landscaping intended to preserve the lush feel of the historic neighborhood.

Most of that is due to work done by Stacy Haviland, a city landscape architect.

About 250 native trees and 122 native shrubs were planted along the corridor, Haviland said, along with vines along a concrete wall where the railroad used to be “to soften that wall and mitigate the impact of some of the improvements as well.” In the median, city crews planted day lilies and 2,000 daffodils. The daffodils were requested by the neighborhood, Haviland said.

They are expected to come up in the spring.

Of particular importance, though, is a grove of trees planted where a series of homes on the south side of State Boulevard once stood. The grove has about 19 different species, including Ohio buckeye, American hornbeam, several species of oak, red maple, common hackberry, sweetgum, American sycamore and others.

Although it will take years, those trees will grow into a beautiful canopy that will serve as both green space for residents and a reminder of a foregone era, Haviland said.

“The project asked a lot of the landscaping,” she said. “People think it just makes things prettier, but in this case the landscaping did so much more.”

