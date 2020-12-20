Vigil remembers Snider grad slain in her car

When Dominique Taylor was killed while sitting in a car last year, just three days before Christmas, the 18-year-old Snider High School graduate became her mother's angel.

Dominique's star shone brightly Saturday evening when family and friends gathered for her angel anniversary and vigil at Come As You Are Community Church on South Anthony Boulevard.

Brandy Parrish commemorated her daughter's life by delivering hot meals to each vehicle, hugging many of her daughter's friends and pressing small party bags into their arms.

Drivers were given an LED candle to set on their dashboard. Parrish encouraged them to park their cars facing south so they could watch fireworks set off to light the dark, moonless sky.

The vigil was a stone's throw from the Villa Capri apartments, easily seen across South Anthony Boulevard where Dominique called 911 after she was shot through the car's windows about 10:40 p.m.

Parrish was asleep when her daughter was shot. She rushed to the hospital and waited in anguish and hope while doctors fought to save her daughter's life. Dominique, whom she called “Doe Doe,” took her last breath at 12:40 a.m., Parrish said.

About three weeks later, Senaca James, 16, was arrested and charged with her death, although he insisted to detectives that he shot into the air and another boy shot Dominique.

James told a detective that Taylor was lured to the apartment complex “under the guise of buying marijuana edibles from her so they could fight her.”

On Saturday, Dominique's friends scoffed at reports that their friend was involved in such a transaction.

“She wasn't like that,” said her best friend, Christian Raines, who thought it was “a joke” when she heard Dominique had been shot and killed. “I thought they were lying.”

Raines and another friend, Jadyn Woods, said Dominique had plans to open her own salon and was a student at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Many of those at the vigil were classmates.

Trials for James and Dawann Martin, then 15, also charged with Taylor's death and believed to be the gunman that caused her death, have been pushed to next summer because of the pandemic.

jduffy@jg.net