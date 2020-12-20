Woman excited to regain voice

Maranda Slusser of Albion said two very important words a few weeks ago in her kitchen – “I do.”

They weren't to answer the question, “Do you have any milk?”

They were more meaning-filled words, the words that tie two people together in marriage. And they were words she'd wanted to say more than two years, but couldn't.

Slusser, 22, a mother of four, had damage to her vocal cords that rendered her unable to speak. She couldn't talk on the phone, order food through a drive-thru or tell her fiancé Donovan Slusser or their children she loved them.

Life was, by turns, painful and stress-filled, she said. But in August, her situation was remedied through an uncommon, specialized surgery that opened her airway and reactivated her voice.

“It really was life-changing,” she said of the procedure performed at IU Health's Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Dr. Noah Parker, an otolaryngology specialist and head and neck surgeon.

Parker performs eight to 10 such procedures a year as one of a handful of doctors trained in the technique. He learned how in a program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Sometimes, he said, the procedure is needed after direct injury to the windpipe, and sometimes people are born with a defect.

But the problem also can develop when people are placed on a ventilator for an extended time.

“It's become more common because of COVID-19,” which has increased prolonged use of ventilators, Parker said.

In Slusser's case, the problem began when she was 20 and needed a tracheotomy and mechanical ventilation to help her breathe. A serious depression she had been battling, likely worsened by childbirth, led her to try to take her own life and rendered her unconscious for a while, she said.

A tracheotomy involves a cut in the throat to insert a plastic tube into the windpipe, and typically, patients recover from what doctors consider a relatively minor procedure to deal with the major problem of a collapsed or blocked airway.

But as she healed, Slusser's throat closed in, as if the tube were still there. Air could no longer reach her vocal cords to vibrate them and allow for speech.

“I was originally supposed to have surgery two years ago,” Slusser said. But just before it was to take place, she learned she was pregnant with her third child, and that ruled out the procedure because it might endanger the pregnancy.

The surgery had to be postponed again when she found out she was pregnant with her fourth child.

But a week after she had the baby by Cesarean section, she was back in the hospital for the throat surgery, which Parker was able to do through the scar left by the previous surgery.

The same day, Slusser was able to talk, she said.

In a few days she was off a liquid diet and able to eat regular food. The only discomfort she felt was comparable to being hoarse from a sore throat, she said. She was discharged from the hospital in about a week.

She still recalls her first FaceTime call to her children, two of whom had never heard her speak.

“They were very shocked,” Slusser said. “The first thing they said was, 'Wow.' I don't know if they were as emotional as I was – I was in tears. It was so emotional. It was a great feeling.”

Slusser said she and her fiancé had wanted to get married at least two years, but her health struggle, and being a family with young children, didn't make wedding planning easy.

But the way Donovan, 24, stood by her, and even took on the role of being “two parents,” persuaded her they couldn't wait any longer, she said.

“I really don't know what I'd do without him,” Slusser said.

So, Oct. 2, the couple stood in their kitchen with their children – Iris, 4, Angeal, 2, Asher, 1, and Atreus, 6 months – her mother, his parents and his aunt. The couple said their “I do's” and were pronounced husband and wife.

Sometime after her surgery, Donovan told Slusser that while she was on a ventilator and unconscious, he had told her that if she would wake up, they would get married. He kept that promise, and now, all his bride has to show for the couple's ordeal is a happy family – and a small scar.

It's so small, she said, that you wouldn't even see it – if you didn't know it was there.

