Company providing co-working spaces partners with Electric Works

A national company specializing in co-working spaces has entered into a partnership with the developers of Fort Wayne's Electric Works project, a Monday news release said.

Washington, D.C.-based Carr Workplaces has entered into an agreement with RTM Ventures – the firm that owns the former General Electric campus and is developing the site – for about 32,000 square feet of space in Building 19 of the project's west campus. Carr Workplaces manages about 30 coworking spaces nationwide, the release said.

"At Carr Workplaces, we strive to create innovative, fresh and polished spaces for the productive professional," Ashley Buckner, the company's chief operating officer, said in a statement. "Electric Works is a truly transformational project for the region and the state, and we are eager to help attract and connect a vibrant mix of companies, startups and entrepreneurs to drive innovation."

The Electric Works space will be the company's second location in Indiana. Carr Workplaces also has space at the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette.

Carr Workplaces is expected to "offer businesses unparalleled amenities and immediate access to the breadth and depth of companies and educational institutions" that are expected to occupy Electric Works, the release said. Part of Carr Workplaces' space will include more than 90 private offices, as well as "drop-in" workspaces and meeting rooms. Plans also call for a 10,000 square-foot conference center to "accommodate larger meetings for companies in the center and other Electric Works tenants."

Additionally, the release said Carr Workplaces will operate about 15 office suites in Building 27 located next to the coworking center.

"The suites represent a hybrid offering between conventional office and co-working, for tenants seeking more private space with the flexibility and amenities of coworking," the release said.

The space managed by Carr Workplaces will "be at the heart" of Electric Works' vision of "bringing industry, education, research, innovation and entrepreneurialism together to collaborate and create," RTM Ventures' Jeff Kingsbury said in a statement.

"Carr Workplaces' unique experience, customized approach and growing portfolio of locations nationally and in Indiana helped them stand out as the ideal partner for the coworking experience we will build at Electric Works," he said.

Under an economic development agreement approved in October, RTM Ventures is set to close on its public-private partnership with the city of Fort Wayne and others by the end of the year, releasing about $62 million in public funds into the development.

The agreement is largely similar to a previous document, signed in August 2018 and cancelled in an Aug. 3 Redevelopment Commission vote, but includes Cincinnati-based The Model Group to the development team and Ash Brokerage CEO Tim Ash as a partner and investor.

The new agreement stipulates closing must take place by Dec. 31.

dgong@jg.net