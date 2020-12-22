Astounded by generosity

When Capt. Kenyon Sivels joined the Fort Wayne community this year, he'd heard residents of his adoptive hometown were generous, but he and his wife were unprepared for the outpouring of support the Salvation Army would receive.

Sivels said Monday the Salvation Army has finished its Christmas distribution, having helped 3,600 people. For the year, he added, the organization has helped more than 25,000 people – the highest since its inception in Fort Wayne in 1886.

“We're certainly humbled by that,” Sivels said, adding that he and his wife couldn't have imagined such generosity. “We're blown away.”

And there's still time left to give. Bell ringers for the Red Kettle campaign have shifts through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Sivels said, and volunteers can still claim a spot.

“We'd love to have them,” he said.

Fewer people are manning the iconic kettles this season, contributing to a decrease in donations, Sivels said.

As of Monday, the annual campaign had raised $226,241 of its $233,000 goal, Sivels said. He said that includes pledges from STAR Financial Bank, which offered to match $8,000 in donations two days last week, and from Hanning & Bean Enterprises, which is matching donations through the end of the year up to $100,000.

The Salvation Army lowered its goal from last year's $269,000 collection, Sivels said.

“We wanted to make concessions for COVID,” he said. “We know it's been a hard year for many people here in Allen County and Fort Wayne.”

The money raised over the holidays supports the needy throughout the year as well as Christmas assistance programs offering food, clothing and toys.

The organization held a last-chance toys and clothing giveaway at its Clinton Street facility Monday for people unable to get help this season. Sivels estimated 300 to 500 benefited from the effort, which was prompted by “an abundance of gifts” left over from the Angel Tree program.

Some recipients had five or six people in their family, Sivels said. He said their appreciation was evident.

“We did it because the community has been generous to us,” he said.

