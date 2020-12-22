Health care workers get their own parade

Nobody needed saving in the fire trucks and ambulances lined up outside Lutheran Hospital just after sunset Monday, but the vehicles' lights flashed, and their sirens wailed as a visual and audible salute to the health care workers inside.

First responders from across the county were invited to participate in the parade to boost the hospital employees' spirits as they continue to treat COVID-19 patients, said Brian Gillett, Washington Township Fire Department chief.

Firefighters and medics staged a similar parade in the spring, but this time Santa Claus waved from an Aboite Fire Department truck leading the procession.

Gillett credited the hospital workers – including doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff – for “an amazing job” of caring for the sick.

The first responders often bring COVID-19 patients to the hospital, Gillett said, but he noted their time with those battling the coronavirus is a snapshot compared to the days and sometimes weeks hospital workers devote to them.

“They have a big job to do,” Gillett said.

At least one health care worker waited in the parking lot parallel to Interstate 69 after her shift ended to watch the dozen or so emergency vehicles start their slow loop around the southwest Fort Wayne hospital campus.

Brady Dubois, the hospital's leader, also was on site.

Caring for COVID-19 patients has taken an emotional toll on his team, and the fall's surges have led to especially difficult months, said Dubois, the chief executive officer.

The health care workers at Lutheran Hospital appreciate the solidarity shown by the first responders, who understand the fight, Dubois said.

He encouraged community members to remain vigilant over the holidays by practicing social distancing, wearing masks and visiting with extended family using methods such as Zoom.

“Those actions mean you care for your family,” he said.

