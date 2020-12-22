Nonprofits help open warming centers

A warming center for homeless individuals and families will open today, the city of Fort Wayne announced Monday.

Two local nonprofit agencies will take the lead this year to provide warming centers for homeless men, women and families, city officials said in a news release. St. Joseph Missions and Just Neighbors Interfaith Network will provide the warming center services, as well as an overnight shelter for homeless single women.

Overnight shelter services for homeless single women began at 7 p.m. Monday. The warming center, in the former Rescue Mission building at 301 W. Superior St., will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, starting today. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Temperatures are expected to fall this week, starting with a low of 24 degrees Wednesday night, the National Weather Service's website states. Conditions will continue to get colder Thursday with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 11. Friday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 20 during the day, with a low of 15 overnight.

Overnight accommodations for men will still be provided by The Rescue Mission, and a nighttime shelter for families will be overseen by Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

“We're fortunate to live in a community that cares so much about people. Our social service partners have stepped up and will be making a tremendous difference to help those in need,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. “It's vital that we come together to provide hope and opportunity to residents going through difficult circumstances.”

The city will be the fiscal agent for the program, using funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, under the direction of the Fort Wayne's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

The new partnership will serve as the city's winter weather contingency plan, which will be in effect through April 30. St. Joseph Missions will oversee staffing of the winter contingency program while continuing to work on opening its own shelter next spring, the release said.

Additional partners include the Fort Wayne Area Planning Council, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and several local churches, the news release said.

