State ranks 4th in riskiest to visit

As the Christmas holiday travel season approaches, Indiana has gained an unenviable distinction – the state is ranked fourth-riskiest for visiting because of COVID-19, according to a report by Forbes magazine.

The Hoosier State ranks just behind Tennessee, Rhode Island and Arizona and just in front of California as a disease hotspot.

Indiana, Forbes says, had a daily average of 90.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, more than California at 87.9. The cited positivity rate stood at 12.4%, more than double the 5% target rate.

That rate already has been exceeded by the latest statewide figure from the Indiana State Department of Health – 15.2% on Saturday. Allen County's latest rate is 16.32%.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned of risky travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, is again issuing a warning.

“CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the agency's guidance states.

Indiana has not issued travel restrictions or urged people who travel here to quarantine, according to the state health department's COVID-19 hotline.

Statewide, the number of newly reported positive cases Monday stood at 3,978 – a steep drop from 6,547 on Saturday and the record of 7,895 on Dec. 3. The state's total count reached 468,219 Monday.

Statewide deaths reached 7,101 with the addition of 31 reported Monday. The statewide death toll also has 337 additional deaths based on clinical symptoms but not confirmed through positive test results.

Allen County reported 145 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 25,936 but no deaths to add to the total of 431. The number of new cases has been declining, and health officials have called that a hopeful sign.

Monday's Allen County case count was 113 fewer cases than reported Sunday.

In conferring the riskiness ranking, Forbes also used Gov. Eric Holcomb's Dec. 10 statement that the state was “on fire” with cases that put nearly all the state's counties in the red zone, or most serious category for COVID-19.

rsalter@jg.net