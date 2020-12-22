Vial for vaccine piece of history

The history-making COVID-19 pandemic now has a place at The History Center in Fort Wayne.

Artifacts from the first vaccines given last week in Indiana – to Parkview Health workers in Fort Wayne – have been donated to the museum for preservation.

The items include the vial that contained the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be administered and the syringe used to prepare the first six individual vaccinations Dec. 14.

The materials “will be used to tell the story of combating this global pandemic for future generations,” said Todd Pelfrey, history center executive director.

He said the artifacts “in the historical sense” represent “what will likely be considered the turning point in recovering from what has thus far been the greatest global health emergency of the 21st century.”

The items also demonstrate that historians don't just work with the distant past but also can capture history “in real time,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey witnessed the administration of the first vaccinations and collected the artifacts himself.

The materials join other COVID-19 objects in the history center's 32,000-piece artifact collection. They are now on virtual display on the history center's Facebook page.

The items also will be used in future public exhibitions, programs and publications, Pelfrey said.

