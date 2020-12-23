Fort Wayne airport sees 'continuing progress'

As travelers attempt to navigate a holiday season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic levels at Fort Wayne International Airport are higher than the national average.

The airport is still recovering from its low point in April, Executive Director of Airports Scott Hinderman said Tuesday. But he said the recovery is “continuing to progress favorably.”

Hinderman said airport officials won't know the exact number of holiday travelers until later, but Fort Wayne is beating the national average, which shows domestic air travel is down about 65% from the same period last year.

“We're operating at about 45% down from the same period in 2019,” Hinderman said. “Northeast Indiana is making its recovery, as far as air travel, maybe a bit better than the rest of the country.”

Hinderman added that “speaks well for the local economy.”

“I applaud the region, whether its people who live here flying out, or people flying in to do business, or see family,” he said. “I'm rather happy that we're on the positive side of the average.”

Airport facilities and aircraft have never been cleaner, Hinderman said. At Fort Wayne International, he added, the staff disinfects everything multiple times per day, with special focus on high traffic areas.

The facility's focus on sanitation, coupled with recent news about vaccine distributions means 2021 looks promising, Hinderman said.

About 34 million fewer Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, AAA reported this month – a decline of about 29% from 2019. Of those who do decide to travel, most will go by car, the organization said. Road trips typically account for about 96% of all holiday travel.

In 2019, 108 million people traveled via car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, while 7.3 million traveled by air. This year, 81.1 million Americans are expected to drive to their holiday destinations.

Only 2.9 million are expected to fly.

Despite the drop in holiday travel, gas prices are increasing as the holidays approach. In a report this week, AAA said the average national gas price has jumped six cents to about $2.22 per gallon. The current average isn't the highest this year, AAA said, but it is the highest since mid-September.

“Prices have not been this high since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country,” the organization's website states. “Prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available.”

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of gasoline in Fort Wayne on Tuesday was $2.34 per gallon.

