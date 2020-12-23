Local restaurateur Alex Azar dies at 97

Alex Azar, the man behind some of Fort Wayne's most loved restaurants, died Dec. 17 at his home. He was 97.

Born Alexander Abraham Azar to Syrian immigrant parents, the Fort Wayne native graduated from South Side High School before attending Indiana University, where he earned a business degree in three years. When he wasn't studying, he worked nights at an A&P grocery.

After college, Azar went on to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Following his discharge, Azar put his college retail experience to use in 1945 when he opened a local grocery with his brother, David. Alex Azar managed produce, and David Azar was the butcher.

Alex Azar remained restless, according to information provided to The Journal Gazette in his obituary. His older brother, Albert Azar, invited him to visit a thriving Big Boy restaurant in Cincinnati in 1953. Alex Azar was impressed and soon bought a Big Boy franchise from Frisch's. Within a year, he opened his first Azar's Big Boy Drive-In on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Azar opened multiple Big Boy locations in northern Indiana and Colorado with the help of his brothers David and George.

A natural born entrepreneur, Alex Azar went on to launch Captain Alexander's Moonraker, Captain Alexander's Wharf and Roby's Roast Beef, which the Marriott Corporation acquired and renamed Roy Roger's. Roy Roger's has grown into a popular chain of fast food restaurants in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

Azar's business relationship with Marriott continued when he became the Marriott family's first franchisee in 1968, the year he opened the Fort Wayne Marriott Inn. He went on to open several more Marriott locations in the Midwest.

Azar, a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, was married to his late wife, Norma, in 1946. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He is survived by his children, Laura (Jerome) Meers of Bonita Springs, Florida; Linda Azar of Reno, Nevada; and George (Lorena Pinzon) Azar of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Jason (Stephanie) Adams and Sumitra Azar.

The family will arrange a celebration of life at a future date. Donations can be made to the Community Harvest Food Bank.

sslater@jg.net