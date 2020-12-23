State positivity rate in error

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's positivity rate for COVID-19 has been underreported since the beginning, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Tuesday while admitting to a longtime error in the calculation.

When the error is fixed next week, she expects the state's seven-day positivity rate to jump 2 or 3 percentage points. It is currently at 12.2% for all tests administered.

“Unfortunately, like the virus, much of what we have been doing has never been done before in real time. We're learning and making adjustments to bring Hoosiers the best information we can,” Box said. “We are very sorry for this error.”

She said the overall numbers of tests, positive results and deaths are solid. But a software error affecting the computation was discovered when about 600 new labs began reporting into the system.

While the state positivity rate will jump, she said counties will see mixed results in their rates – with smaller counties' rates likely going down.

Box also said the state is changing part of the calculation of the seven-day rate. Up to now, the state took the average of positivity rates over seven days – essentially an average of averages. Now the state will total the number of positive cases over the seven days, divided by the total number of tests over the same seven days.

On Tuesday, the state reported 3,758 new cases and 143 deaths. Allen County added 188 cases and 22 deaths.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, gave an update on the vaccine. She said the state received a second shipment – 39,000 doses – from Pfizer on Monday. So far, about 40,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine. Another 50,000 have scheduled appointments to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Right now, only front-line health care workers can receive the vaccination in Indiana. Long-term care staffers and residents will start being added next week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb took time during Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing to thank Congress for a new relief bill passed late Monday night. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who supported the package, joined the governor remotely.

According to an analysis by Politico, the relief includes $20 billion for the purchase of vaccines, nearly $9 billion for vaccine distribution and about $22 billion to help states with testing, tracing and COVID-19 mitigation programs.

There is also $4 billion for a governors' education relief fund, more than $54 billion for public K-12 schools and nearly $23 billion for a higher education fund. Separately, the child care sector will receive about $10 billion in emergency cash.

Most individuals will receive $600 one-time direct payments, and the unemployed will see an additional $300 a week.

Holcomb touted the dollars for local schools, child care and rental assistance that will help people and communities directly. And he said the bill gives the state additional dollars to keep up the COVID fight.

Another big change was allowing state and local governments to spend money they received this year in 2021. Previously, the dollars had to be allocated before Jan. 1.

Holcomb said despite that change, the state will still use about $400 million of the remaining dollars to pay off an unemployment loan to the federal government and buttress the state unemployment trust fund. And he said Hoosiers should expect to hear about the remaining $250 million soon.

Young was asked multiple times why the $600 individual payments weren't bigger, and he said the amount was a compromise.

