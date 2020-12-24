Market drew 6,000 at Fantasy of Lights

Exhausted from working a string of long days, Tony Hudson spent a night at the Fantasy of Lights' new Christmas Market ensuring that the number of visitors to Santa's tent stayed within public health guidelines.

Hudson asked a girl whether she was excited to see Santa, and that's when something memorable happened. She began crying and said, “'I didn't think I was going to see Santa this year,'” Hudson recalled.

In a way, the moment was years in the making. Blue Jacket – the nonprofit agency most recently behind the annual Fantasy of Lights – had long been considering adding the Christmas Market and decided before the pandemic to test the idea this year, said Hudson, executive director.

Inclement weather forced organizers to close the Christmas Market twice, including Wednesday, which was supposed to be its final day. Even so, the attraction at the end of the Fantasy of Lights route got 6,001 visitors over nine nights, Hudson said.

Admission to the market was free with the $10-per-car fee for the 2-mile Fantasy of Lights drive-through route, which Hudson said had drawn a record-breaking 25,300 vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fantasy of Lights is open through New Year's Eve.

The market featured vendors selling items including food, holiday wall decor, artwork and ornaments made from recycled Fantasy of Lights bulbs.

Visitors could walk past Santa's mailroom and workshop, and children could share their Christmas wishes with him through a plexiglass barrier.

Light displays – a 2020 sign and a large 3D present complete with a red bow – were popular photo spots, and fire pits added an unexpected appeal, Hudson said.

“None of us imagined it would add so much of an ambiance, in a sense, to the event,” he said.

Blue Jacket worked with health officials to open the Christmas Market. They didn't want to delay launching the attraction, knowing people yearned to get out of their homes, said Hudson, who noted that masks were required.

Organizers will use lessons learned from the test run to improve the market experience next year, Hudson said. If the response Hudson has received from friends is any indication, the Christmas Market made a good first impression. He's been told, “This market feels like a Hallmark card.”

asloboda@jg.net