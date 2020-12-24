Study: Hoosier health worsening

Even before COVID-19 cases swamped Indiana, the health of Hoosiers was getting worse in some key categories, a newly released national report finds.

Based on prepandemic data, the 2020 America's Health Rankings Annual Report shows increases in obesity, diabetes and premature deaths.

“This year's data raises concerns about the ongoing challenges that Americans face when it comes to their health, now compounded further by the COVID-19 health crisis,” the report says.

Hoosiers have several health problems – cardiovascular disease, obesity and multiple chronic conditions – that can make COVID-19 outcomes worse, the study finds.

Obesity, for example, increased 9% in the last three years to 35.3% of Indiana adults – over the national rate of 31.9%, itself a new record after a 15% increase.

Diabetes increased among Hoosiers by 22%, and Hoosiers who have multiple chronic conditions is now nearly 12%, about 2 percentage points higher than the national rate of nearly 10%.

Chronic conditions factor into worsened COVID-19 outcomes because they add stress to the immune system. Multiple chronic conditions declined 8% nationally while increasing in Indiana.

Nearly 1 in 4 Indiana residents over age 65 have multiple chronic conditions compared with 1 in 5 Americans in that age group.

The study, which also took social and physical environmental conditions into account, did find several bright spots.

Eight percent fewer Indiana households were below the poverty level. The number of adults who avoided getting medical care because of the cost decreased 28%.

And the number of adults who exercise increased 23% between 2017 and 2019 to 21.1%.

Also, income inequality is much less prevalent in Indiana than elsewhere in the nation, with the state coming in as 12th best. The state has a low incidence of housing problems and a low prevalence of excessive drinking.

Premature deaths rose 10% between 2008 and 2018 to nearly 8.7 years lost before age 75. Hoosiers continue to partake in unhealthy behaviors – nearly 1 in 4 adults smokes cigarettes and 6.7% vape.

About 21% of Hoosiers experienced depression before the pandemic. The state has a less-than-optimum number of mental health professionals, even though their number is growing, the study found.

The study was sponsored by the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance company.

“The issues we are seeing in this year's report will be compounded further by the current COVID-19 pandemic. For years to follow, we expect that COVID-19 will impact almost every health and socioeconomic measure included in this report,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare and a report adviser.

The full report can be found at www.americashealthrankings.org/learn/reports/2020-annual-report.

