Drop off live Christmas trees at sites

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is inviting county residents to recycle their live Christmas trees for free.

Trees will be accepted starting Saturday through Jan. 16 at six locations throughout the county. Live trees will not be accepted with normal garbage collection. Recycling locations are:

• Fort Wayne Bio-Solids Handling Facility, 6202 Lake Ave.; open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Jan. 1.

• North Highway Department Building, 2234 Carroll Road; open daily, dawn to dusk.

• Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road; open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Saturday and Jan. 1).

• New Haven Utility Shop, 2201 Summit St., New Haven; open daily, dawn to dusk.

• Monroeville Water Works Department, 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville; open daily, dawn to dusk.

Wreaths, garland and artificial trees will not be accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments and plastic bags before recycling.

For more information, go to www.acwastewatcher.org or contact ACDEM at 260-449-7878.