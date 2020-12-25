Indiana cases rise by 6,288

Eighty-five more Hoosiers have died and an additional 6,288 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday.

The totals bring the number of Indiana residents known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to 482,734, according to the state health department's dashboard.

A total of 7,391 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 85 over the previous day. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

In Allen County, another resident has died and 303 were confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the totals to 26,669 cases and 454 deaths Thursday.

To date, 2,572,545 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,556,493 on Wednesday. A total of 5,431,146 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing in Columbia City at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. To find other testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.