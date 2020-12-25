Santa takes trolley for visit to Indian Village

The Davis family hadn't been to see Santa this year, the opportunities being few because of the pandemic.

So when Shaun and Kristen Davis heard that Santa would make his way through the streets of Indian Village on Thursday on the Christmas Trolley, they started looking for him around 1 p.m.

Santa's visit came through the goodwill of Camille Garrison, a longtime booster of Waynedale happenings and Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Inc., where she leads by example.

It wouldn't have happened without the generosity of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning on Bluffton Road and Alex Cornwell at The Waynedale News.

Garrison rounded up relatives like Tim Kuhnen to play Santa and sister Cheryle Hitchcock to take on the role of Mrs. Santa, while she organized trolley decoration and sweets.

Snowflakes swirled as the Santa crew threw out candy canes from the old-fashioned trolley and hurriedly took wishes from children who emerged from the warmth of their homes into 20-degree cold to wave and hear the familiar ho-ho-ho.

Four-year-old Violet Davis said she was hoping for a Barbie Dream House, but she didn't quite get up the nerve to approach Santa.

Braxton, 10, was debating what he wanted, and Asher, 7, aka Superman, had disappeared in the back for a mysterious reason. They made a scramble for the candy canes as the trolley careered around the corner.

The Davises said they love the neighborhood where they've resided for more than a decade and appreciated the Christmas cheer.

Up the street, Melanie Koto, said her family, including two cats, thought the trolley was “awesome.” “We love the neighborhood,” she said.

As for Kuhnen, for several hours he answered to nothing but Santa.

“Who plays Santa? I am Santa Claus,” Kuhnen said. “I flew in special.”

jduffy@jg.net