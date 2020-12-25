WWII Navy vet marks 100 years

Today is a big day for Lucille Capobianco Clarke, and not just because it's Christmas.

It's also the day the Navy veteran celebrates her 100th birthday – as likely the oldest Allen County woman to have served in World War II.

Fort Wayne area author Kaylene Reusser, who struck up a friendship with Clarke a few years ago and has told the woman's wartime story in a book – which includes interviews with several other area World War II veterans as well – said she can't be sure Clarke is the oldest.

Neither can Joe Wasson, Allen County Veterans Services officer. The office doesn't have a database of all county veterans, and he knows about only those who contact the office, he said. But he doesn't know of any older female veteran in the county.

Reusser said Clarke has a story that illuminates the roles women played in the military nearly 80 years ago.

Reusser said she got to know Clarke when the former WAVES member was a resident in the same Fort Wayne long-term care home as Reusser's mother. WAVES stands for Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service, the U.S. Navy's branch for women enlistees at the time.

Clarke has a quiet bearing, and these days she has hearing loss that can make conversation difficult, Reusser said. But Clarke related a wartime story that is like many others and yet remarkable for going against the grain, Reusser said.

The native of St. Louis, Missouri, enlisted after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She watched her three brothers – Arthur, Norman and Bobby – leave for the war, and, the daughter of Italian immigrants, she wanted to serve her family's new country.

Her parents weren't altogether happy with the choice. But in those days, women in the Navy weren't sent into combat or overseas but served in support roles, so her parents “were consoled” somewhat, Reusser said.

Clarke left a job in a factory making gun turrets to go through seven weeks of basic training at Hunter College in New York, a prestigious college for women pressed into service as the Navy's training center for women enlistees.

Her interest and two years of college preparing to become a teacher had her sent to a teacher's college in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Then she was assigned as a secretary to a naval captain at Camp Wallace in Houston.

Later still, she worked as a legal secretary at Clinton Naval Air Station in Oklahoma, where, sadly, she told Reusser, she worked on court martials of sailors.

“I was a stenographer. I took shorthand. That's what I did,” she said in a brief interview conducted over FaceTime from her home in a long-term care facility in Fort Wayne.

She also fell in love. About a week before V.J. Day, when Japan surrendered, she married a fellow sailor, Calvin Clarke, whom she met while he was recovering from an injury sustained when his ship was bombed.

She wore her dress blues, not a wedding dress, during the ceremony at the San Diego naval air station chapel in California. Family members couldn't travel to attend because of wartime restrictions. But the couple later had a reception at home.

After the war, Clarke worked for the Veterans Administration, her husband studied at Indiana University's dental school, and the couple had four children. Calvin Clarke eventually established a dental practice in Fort Wayne, which became their home.

Her daughter, Kathleen Cacouris, the last surviving child, said her mother remains “sweet, compassionate and kind, the type of woman who wakes up every day and puts on her favorite pink lipstick” and Chanel No. 4 perfume.

Clarke's husband died about eight years ago, and she had two brushes with health scares in the last couple of years, including surgery, Cacouris said.

But, Clarke said, “Right now, I feel OK.” She's enjoying scores of birthday cards she received from around the world after relatives posted online asking for a card shower.

Asked what in her life she was most proud of, she quickly answered, “My children.”

Reusser said that after she included Clarke's story in her book, “We Gave Our Best: American WWII Veterans Tell Their Stories,” she continued a friendship that included serving as Clarke's guardian on an Honor Flight in 2016.

“Think about it – she left her home and her family. ... She wore the uniform. Imagine – she wore pants,” Reusser said. “It always has kind of fascinated me that women were so gutsy, that this was war, and they went. ... They had a common goal.”

As for today, there might be a surprise planned by the home's staff. Asked whether she was going to do anything special for her birthday, Clarke laughed a little and shook her head. “I just live here. There's nothing else I can do,” she said.

