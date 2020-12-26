2020 DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT'S BEST HOLIDAY WINDOWS

The Downtown Improvement District recently announced the results of its annual Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

This year's theme was “Merry and bright,” with 33 businesses and organizations participating.

“Holiday cheer is alive and well in Downtown Fort Wayne,” Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith said. “Thanks to our partnership with Fort Wayne Newspapers, we are able to share these amazing window displays.

“No matter your age, these window displays echo the treasured memories of Fort Wayne's Downtown Christmas past, emphasize the vibrancy of Fort Wayne's Holiday present and are inspiring a new generation to build future Holiday memories and traditions of their own.”

The winners are:

Most Thematic

1st: Club Soda

2nd: Grand Wayne Convention Center

3rd: Sweets on Main

Most Fort Wayne

1st: BND Commercial

2nd: Feichter Realtors, LLC

3rd: Riverfront Fort Wayne

People's Choice

1st: Club Soda

2nd: Feichter Realtors, LLC

3rd: STAR Financial Bank

Santa's Choice

Alyssum Montessori School