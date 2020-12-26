Saturday, December 26, 2020 1:00 am
2020 DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT'S BEST HOLIDAY WINDOWS
Journal Gazette
The Downtown Improvement District recently announced the results of its annual Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest.
This year's theme was “Merry and bright,” with 33 businesses and organizations participating.
“Holiday cheer is alive and well in Downtown Fort Wayne,” Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith said. “Thanks to our partnership with Fort Wayne Newspapers, we are able to share these amazing window displays.
“No matter your age, these window displays echo the treasured memories of Fort Wayne's Downtown Christmas past, emphasize the vibrancy of Fort Wayne's Holiday present and are inspiring a new generation to build future Holiday memories and traditions of their own.”
The winners are:
Most Thematic
1st: Club Soda
2nd: Grand Wayne Convention Center
3rd: Sweets on Main
Most Fort Wayne
1st: BND Commercial
2nd: Feichter Realtors, LLC
3rd: Riverfront Fort Wayne
People's Choice
1st: Club Soda
2nd: Feichter Realtors, LLC
3rd: STAR Financial Bank
Santa's Choice
Alyssum Montessori School
