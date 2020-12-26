The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, December 26, 2020 1:00 am

    2020 DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT'S BEST HOLIDAY WINDOWS

    Journal Gazette

    The Downtown Improvement District recently announced the results of its annual Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

    This year's theme was “Merry and bright,” with 33 businesses and organizations participating.

    “Holiday cheer is alive and well in Downtown Fort Wayne,” Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith said. “Thanks to our partnership with Fort Wayne Newspapers, we are able to share these amazing window displays.

    “No matter your age, these window displays echo the treasured memories of Fort Wayne's Downtown Christmas past, emphasize the vibrancy of Fort Wayne's Holiday present and are inspiring a new generation to build future Holiday memories and traditions of their own.”

    The winners are:

    Most Thematic

    1st: Club Soda

    2nd: Grand Wayne Convention Center

    3rd: Sweets on Main 

    Most Fort Wayne

    1st: BND Commercial

    2nd: Feichter Realtors, LLC

    3rd: Riverfront Fort Wayne 

    People's Choice

    1st: Club Soda

    2nd: Feichter Realtors, LLC

    3rd: STAR Financial Bank 

    Santa's Choice

    Alyssum Montessori School

