Christmas services have new feel for many

The Diller family of Fort Wayne has started what might become a new Christmastime tradition in a year when so many of life's rituals have been upended.

Active in Fort Wayne's Pathway Community Church, they didn't go to church for Christmas. Instead, they watched Christmas services at home, gathered around a computer, because in-person worship was canceled by COVID-19.

Kendra Diller said virtual church has become part of the “new normal” for her family – which includes her husband, Dustin, 37, and children Jackson, 10, Paisley, 8 and Boden, 4.

“Every weekend there is a livestream of the service,” she said. “We're no strangers to it.”

She added: “I suppose we've only gone in person one time as a family since March,” when the pandemic hit.

The Dillers weren't the only people watching church services on one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar. Across the Fort Wayne area, many churches pivoted to virtual services, discouraging crowds at in-person worship events.

At The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, both Christmas Eve Mass conducted by Bishop Kevin Rhoades and Christmas Day Mass were livestreamed on Facebook.

In-person attendance while wearing a facial covering was available, but the congregation size was limited by social distancing rules.

Other area Roman Catholic congregations also made accommodations, many by using online capability instituted or developed earlier in the pandemic.

At St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, the 9 a.m. Christmas Mass, as well as Christmas Eve and midnight Mass, were streamed on saintv.org and YouTube and Facebook.

The church held a 1 p.m. Mass on Christmas in the parish school's parking lot.

First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne also held a parking lot service – at noon on Christmas Eve.

Messiah Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne joined WBCL-90.3, a Christian radio station, to stream a Christmas program the church billed as Living Room Worship.

The program featured several musical guests including Cochren and Co., Austin French, Stars Go Dim, David Dunn and JJ Weeks. Nearly 900 people signed in to view the event.

At the Dillers, the children viewed a special children's service – “in sweatpants,” their mother said – in addition to a regular service.

During that service, the pastor reminded the congregation that Jesus came as light into the world during a dark time – much like today.

There was singing of “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” which ended the service.

Watching worship is still not like being there in person, Kendra Diller said. You don't get the chance to run into people you know and love and chat with them. And the music is a different experience.

“It's a little different to listen to music through your computer screen or TV screen,” said Diller, who has attended Pathway for 13 years. Her husband, a nurse practitioner with a specialty in pediatric neurology, has attended for 19, she said.

She commended the creativity of staff members in providing the services.

“I think they've done a really good job having the online system for people who don't feel comfortable or can't come to church,” Diller said.

“We usually stay home on Christmas anyway,” she added, explaining that despite having a Christmas like no other, the family was able to maintain some traditions.

They opened gifts together in the morning, and then they ate warm cinnamon rolls after lighting a candle and singing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus.

In future years, Diller said, she hopes the family will look back and remember “all the stuff we learned” during this pandemic year.

“I think we'll remember all the people who were helpful, and all the things we're thankful for,” Diller said. “I'm thankful for our family and our health and our great neighborhood.

“And I'm really thankful for our church, and that we could live out our faith at home.”

