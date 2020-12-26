Football fan's love of the game defies virus

Public health experts tell us that COVID-19 patients experience varied reactions to the virus.

Some don't have any symptoms at all. And some, like my husband, are hit with just about all of them.

Thankfully, his breathing isn't compromised, so he's able to remain at home. But make no mistake, he's suffering.

When he's awake, I ask at least twice an hour whether there's anything I can do that would make him feel even a little less miserable.

A fresh bottle of water? Some 7-Up? How about some toast? Do cheese and crackers sound good? A bowl of ice cream? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups?

His answer is usually a weak “no.”

I'm trying to tempt him with his favorite foods because he's barely eating anything.

In my quest to ease his suffering, I've also turned over all TV viewing decisions to him. As a result, I've watched more football in the last two weeks than I ever thought possible.

One Sunday, after I put hubby to bed in the guest room, I was finishing up a few chores and thought I heard a sound coming from behind the bedroom door.

I found him tucked under the covers watching Colts highlights in the dark.

After a mild scolding, I left him to sleep.

I checked in about 10 minutes later and found him reading a Colts-related article written by a former Indianapolis Star sports reporter.

More scolding.

The pandemic has changed all of our lives and priorities. And we've learned a lot about ourselves in the process.

Here's what I've learned: A man can lose his appetite. He can lose almost all his energy. But he doesn't lose his love of football.

