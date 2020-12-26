Too little falls for white Christmas

If you happened to look outside in parts of Fort Wayne around noon on Friday, you might have been hit with a bit of a surprise.

Yes, that was snow. On Christmas. And yes, the ground was whitened in spots. But if you think the area had a meteorological white Christmas, you'd be wrong.

Turns out there's a formal definition of that, said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Northern Indiana office near Syracuse and North Webster.

“It's 1 inch on the ground at 7 a.m.,” he said.

Fort Wayne didn't get that.

But although some local weather forecasters on Christmas Eve were predicting no Christmas Day accumulation, the weather service officially predicted a “slight chance of snow showers” with light accumulation for the Fort Wayne area for Christmas Day.

Credit the snow machine known as lake effect, Marsili said. When cold, dry air blows over the still-unfrozen and relatively warm Great Lakes, it gathers up moisture and deposits it as far as the wind will take it.

On Christmas, that was the Fort Wayne area, even if it was less than a half-inch.

The South Bend area nearer to Lake Michigan, however, got walloped with 10 to 15 inches of new Christmas snow, Marsili said.

The Fort Wayne snow might be enough to fashion a snowball or two. And it might stick around for a bit, according to weather service predictions.

The temperature was to fall overnight Friday to the mid-teens – well below the freezing mark of 32 degrees – with a wind chill of zero.

The high today is predicted barely to reach 32 degrees, with the low tonight 20 degrees.

Any more snow, Marsili said, is unlikely – at least for a number of days.

Sunday night holds a chance for showers, and there's a chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.

After that – well, that was beyond the horizon of the weather service predictions Friday.

