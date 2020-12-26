Virus hospitalizes 300 in region

Nearly 300 people in northeast Indiana spent at least part of the Christmas holiday in the hospital fighting COVID-19, according to data reported by the Indiana Department of Health.

The count of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the health department's District 3, which covers 11 counties in northeastern Indiana, stood at 287 on Christmas Eve, the latest statistics available.

The number is about a third below the pandemic's peak of 448 patients hospitalized Dec 1. The numbers have been up and down since then, but the overall trend line has been downward, state statistics show.

Allen County's newly reported cases are also down from peak levels.

Another 221 Allen County residents were reported Friday as testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 26,890 cases. No new deaths were reported Friday to add to the 454 reported deaths.

Statewide, new reported cases stood Friday at 5,563 for a total of 488,180, and 40 new deaths were added, making the total 7,431. An additional 339 deaths were considered probable based on symptoms, but there were no COVID-19 test results available.

District 3 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The bulk of District 3 hospital beds are in Allen County.

As of Christmas Eve, COVID-19 patients filled 26.1% of District 3's 310 intensive care unit beds and were using 16.4% of its 269 ventilators, state statistics show.

Available intensive care beds shrank to 17.4%, while 62.8% of 269 ventilators were available.

Allen County's newly reported cases are down from a peak of 608 on Nov. 13. The state's newly reported cases peaked at 7,893 on Dec. 3.

