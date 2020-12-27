Markets show off local food talent

Out of the rows and rows of pickled veggies, jams and jellies, relishes, sauces and salsa, Pat Antonuccio went straight for his favorites at Josh's Jungle stand.

Antonuccio, co-owner of Antonuccio's Italian Market on South Wayne Avenue, made a special trip Saturday, the day after Christmas, to the YLNI Farmer's Market on Pearl Street, an indoor market that will last through the end of April.

“His sauces are really great,” said Antonuccio, who can go through a jar of hot peppers in a day and loves the pickled carrots.

He was also looking for the pickled watermelon rinds – “super sweet but tender” – but farmer Josh Cockram was all out of that.

The number of vendors had dwindled to about 20 from a high of almost 70 before Christmas, said Ashley Wagner, YLNI market manager. The market draws an average of 900 people every Saturday.

With 25,000 square feet to work with at the Sweetwater-owned property, it's not difficult to “space things out,” said Brad Springer, YLNI volunteer manager working alongside Wagner.

“We need a good coffee vendor,” Wagner said.

The farmer's market has been a good place to showcase the region's agricultural know-how. Cockram said Saturday that he grows his produce on less than an acre on an urban farm in Huntertown with a 3,600-square-foot garden. Using organic farming methods, he and his wife, Eve Cockram, produce enough food to run a stand and hope to open a storefront in the coming year, he said.

The Windrose Urban Farm is in a warehouse at Lafayette and Brackenridge streets in downtown Fort Wayne. In a garden outside, farm employees grow squash, peppers, tomatoes, eggplants and loofah gourds in the warmer months, but this time of year, the emphasis is on fungiculture inside, said Katie Amick and Nick Tullis, selling the produce Saturday at the YLNI market.

There were oyster mushrooms that resemble the shellfish, Shitake and Lion's Mane, a cauliflower-shaped mushroom. The three-year-old business hands out recipes and will soon be dehydrating mushrooms and “putting them into capsules” because of their health benefits, Amick said.

At the Fort Wayne Farmers Market at Parkview Field downtown, Ben Hoffman of Hoffman Certified Organics in Huntertown was drawing a crowd with plenty of organic chickens and Mangalista pork for sale in large white coolers.

Hoffman and childhood friend Jon Dove traded stories on the price of feed in LaGrange County with just about any other topic the customers brought up.

Hoffman, who described himself as a “contractor by day, chicken farmer by night,” sells his meat at some well-known local restaurants such as Joseph Decuis in Roanoke and Tolon and Trubble Brewing in Fort Wayne.

Katherine Phillips, looking over Hoffman's offerings, said she'd had the pork at Joseph Decuis.

“It's wonderful,” Phillips said. “You can't go wrong with it.”

Phillips had picked up some beeswax honey at the Farmer's Market and specialty ice cream from West Central Microcreamery.

Jason Eyanson, scooping and selling out of an old-fashioned ice cream wagon, said there were some end of the year sales going on with the sweet treats. Salted caramel with brownie and a chocolate swirl is one of the best sellers, while a dairy-free favorite is Oreo banana.

GK Baked Goods sold pastries Saturday at both farmers markets. Laura Larsen, a baker, operated the stand with chocolate or almond croissants, blueberry-ginger turnovers, cinnamon rolls and peppermint macarons for sale.

The baked goods usually include baguettes and other breads, but, due to the holiday, only sugary pastries were available, Larsen said.

Caitlin Kenny and Rissa Haynes, both market assistants at the Parkview Field market, said more than 800 people went through the market before Christmas, but fewer customers arrived Saturday in a steady trickle.

Some vendors, including Etta's Gooey Goodies, took a break from the action Saturday after a busy Christmas season. After selling out of the cocoa bombs, a round truffle-looking chocolate confection that turns into hot chocolate after dissolving in water or milk, Etta's was ready for a break, Kenny said.

Next Saturday, the markets will be open again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with many local wares available. Masks are required.

