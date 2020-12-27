Youth for Christ promoting director

After serving Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana for five years, three years as regional director of Urban Ministries, Nygel Simms has been elevated to the organization's national city life lead.

As regional director, Simms and his team worked with hundreds of urban youth. Simms said part of his team's success was building relationships with young people and having a culture of family where young people had a place of belonging.

This has been key to raising up local leaders, which Simms says is the goal of Youth for Christ's ministry.

He said spiritual and organizational leadership skills, strong communication skills and listening skills, all Christ-centered, will ensure a qualified new regional director will be found.

Youth for Christ's Urban Ministries Assistant Director Amy Binkley will temporarily take over the position Simms is leaving until someone can permanently fill it.

Simms said his top priority in his new role is to make sure the new leader stepping into his old position is acclimated.

As Youth for Christ's national city life lead, Simms will be mobilizing, multiplying, inspiring and equipping urban youth workers. He said the position serves a crucial role in the advancement of Youth for Christ's mission.

Simms, who will remain in Fort Wayne, said he hopes to inspire young people with his life story as an African American male in a leadership position outside the sports and entertainment industries. Using faith to combat racial injustice after having encounters as early as sixth grade, Simms works to build trust between himself and the youth he works with, he said.

With the protests that took place over the summer over racial issues, Simms encourages young people to use the power of citizenship that their ancestors fought for. He encourages the community to extend grace to those who may riot and understand the Rev. Martin Luther King's words still ring true: “riots are the voice of the unheard.”

Young people need their village now more than ever, Simms said. His team partners with the Allen County Juvenile Center. He acknowledges teens have made mistakes, but he entrusts them with the message, “God hasn't changed His mind about you.”

After youth leave the juvenile center, Simms' his team stays connected with them. He said COVID-19 has brought additional challenges with his work at City Life Center since many children could not finish school when businesses shut down months back.

Simms partnered with Fort Wayne Community Schools to offer tutoring in-person and virtual sessions for credit recovery at the City Life Center. He said the process has been moderately successful, considering it's a new program.

Overseeing 10 staff members and over 90 volunteers who faithfully serve young people in urban Fort Wayne, Simms said none of this would be possible if it weren't for his mother and “granny,” who raised him and his two siblings.

“My family pulled out my potential,” said Simms. “This is my opportunity to pay it forward.”