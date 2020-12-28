Rink adapts to COVID protocols

Seth Price and his friends began the debate almost as soon as they arrived from Auburn.

Would they endure the wait to skate at Headwaters Ice Skating Rink?

Their predicament was understandable. People closer to the entrance had already logged more than 30 minutes, and there was no telling how much of a wait to expect.

Long lines are a new challenge for the downtown attraction as it complies with public health guidelines including social distancing and a 50% capacity limit on the ice, said Geoff Paddock, executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Visitors – who also must wear masks – seem to be taking the adjustments in stride.

“We really thought about not opening this year,” Paddock said. “But the response has been overwhelming, and we are doing our best to provide a safe and sanitized facility.”

The ice rink has welcomed about 7,500 skaters since the 18th season opened Nov. 21, Paddock said. He noted that's only about 2,500 people fewer compared with the same time last year.

“Skaters are visiting us at nonpeak hours, which is different from previous years,” Paddock said. “That is why are numbers are not down as much as we had expected.”

The Headwaters Park Alliance prepared for the season estimating the rink would get about half last year's attendance, which topped 35,000, according to a Nov. 12 ice skating rate proposal.

Paddock tied the rare skating fees increase to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the new prices – $4 for ages 13 and younger and $6 for ages 14 and older – will help make up a drop in Headwaters revenue stemming from the cancellation of events including the Three Rivers Festival, the Pride Festival and Greekfest.

“We agonized over it,” Paddock said of the $1 hike. “Under the circumstances, we really needed the revenue.”

Skate rental is $3.

Cam Yordy of Fort Wayne was among the dozens waiting to enter Sunday afternoon. It was his first visit to the ice rink, and he credited the idea to his daughter, Joslyn Yordy.

“It's really fun,” the 12-year-old said.

Cam Yordy was good-natured about the wait even though his family hadn't moved much during their first 20 minutes in line. Like others around them, he predicted what would happen once they got on the ice.

“She's going to show me up,” Cam Yordy said of his Joslyn.

Skaters can stay as long as they like once admitted, Paddock said, but an hour is typical, especially among parties with young children.

The venue isn't accepting reservations or private or group gatherings this season, which ends Feb. 28.

Skaters seeking a shorter wait should trade the rink's nighttime ambiance for an afternoon session, perhaps between 3 and 5 p.m., Paddock said.

Attendance generally drops off when the academic year resumes and temperatures plunge, although warm weekends and winter holidays can drive crowds, Paddock said.

In previous years, Paddock has planned celebrations for certain milestones, such as a gift basket for the 32,000th visitor in 2019.

This year, Paddock is more concerned about getting through the season safely.

Should that happen, he said, “that will be a lot to celebrate.”

