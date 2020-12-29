Area entities get grants from landmark group

Several historically significant places in the Fort Wayne area have been awarded grants by Indiana Landmarks, a statewide nonprofit preservation group.

Grantees include the Embassy Theatre Foundation and Turner Chapel AME Church in Fort Wayne, Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw and the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn.

The grants support efforts including architectural assessments and repairs at historic houses of worship and digital walking tours, workshops, videos and summer programs for youth.

The organization awarded $215,000 to 49 projects around the state.

Turner Chapel received $7,500 for a preservation feasibility study for the 1920s sanctuary of the historically Black church. The award came from a fund created to aid sacred places.

The Embassy grant for $2,000 is for programming to teach students about the 1928 theater's history, preservation and role in Fort Wayne's cultural life.

Wagon Wheel received $2,500 for a feasibility study for rehabilitating the 1934 Zimmer House, a Tudor Revival landmark home used to house theater staff and performers.

The automobile museum was awarded $2,500 for a design and engineering plan for replacing the roof on the museum's 1930 art deco showroom.

Two other grants were awarded to programs not physically located in northeast Indiana but that include local connections.

The Indiana Barn Foundation received $2,500 for an educational brochure explaining designs and uses of the state's historic barns.

The Indiana Lincoln Highway Association in South Bend was awarded $1,720 for designing and installing historical panels at up to 10 spots near control stations on the highway through northern Indiana.

“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help get the ball rolling on preservation projects and help spark community revitalization around the state,” said Marsh Davis, president.

“We're extremely grateful, especially in these challenging times, that we're able to continue to offer this crucial support to local preservation groups.”

