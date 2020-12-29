FORT WAYNE/allen county

Clinic offers rapid COVID-19 testing

Neighborhood Health is now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, effective immediately, at its Paulding Road location in Fort Wayne, the organization said Monday.

The rapid test can deliver results within 10 minutes and can be used for patients who are seen within five days of the onset of COVID symptoms. The longer, more accurate PCR tests are still available as well and will be used when appropriate.

Tests will be performed when patients are evaluated during a scheduled appointment with a provider at Neighborhood Health's southeast Fort Wayne location, 3350 E. Paulding Road.

The most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 are fever of more than 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, congestion, loss of taste or smell, nausea, or diarrhea.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should call Neighborhood Health at 260-458-2670 or 260-458-2641 to make an appointment and determine whether a rapid test is appropriate.

Rivers helped by grant, group says

A federal grant issued in 2017 as part of a program to restore the Great Lakes has had a huge impact on water quality in Fort Wayne's rivers, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council said in a news release Monday.

Through the $367,438 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant, the NIRCC was able to help foster environmentally conscious infrastructure practices to prevent over 1.3 million gallons of stormwater carrying oil, road salt, fertilizer and other sediments from entering rivers annually.

These practices will prevent nearly 540 tons of sediment, 1,000 pounds of nitrogen and 490 pounds of phosphorus from flowing into our rivers each year, NIRCC stated.

The grant, received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, also paid for several water quality awareness events, including rain barrel workshops, ecology tours on the river, presentations at schools, summer camps and festivals, Hoosier Riverwatch water quality monitoring training, and invasive plant removal.

“The huge impact this project was able to have in the community is a result of the hard work of our amazing partners who are committed to improving the health of our river ecosystem and our community,” said Kyle Quandt, NIRCC planner and the grant's project manager.