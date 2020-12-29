CVS giving vaccines at senior sites

CVS Health on Monday began offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities in Indiana, the company said in a news release as the statewide case total inched closer to a half million.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that an additional 2,494 Hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing reported confirmed cases to 496,306.

An additional 43 confirmed deaths of Indiana residents from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the pandemic's total to 7,539, plus another 347 probable deaths for people with symptoms but no confirmed diagnosis on record.

Emphasis continued to shift Monday to ongoing efforts to distribute two vaccines federally approved for emergency use.

CVS reported almost 1,000 skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities around Indiana have selected the company to administer vaccinations to their residents.

The company was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of two major providers of the protective injections.

CVS said the potential is for 140,000 Hoosier patients to get the vaccine. But a company spokesman, Charlie Rice-Minoso, said he could not determine whether any participating facilities are in the Fort Wayne area.

The national retailer isn't stopping at nursing homes.

“While we are beginning with long-term care facilities, we will eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS locations across the country in 2021,” Rice-Minoso said.

CVS locally has provided COVID-19 testing at pharmacy sites.

Walgreens is another pharmacy selected by the federal government to provide vaccines for long-term care facilities. The retailer's vaccinations started Dec. 18, according to a company statement, but Indiana was not in the first round – nor in a second round to have started Monday.

Ohio was named as a second-round state, the company said.

A third Walgreen's round was planned to begin with clinics in an additional 39 states Monday, or once a specific jurisdiction was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company said.

In Allen County, the number of new COVID-19 cases continued a decline Monday.

Allen County health officials reported 130 new confirmed cases Monday, bringing the local total to 27,255. No new deaths were added to the 454 deaths already reported.

DeKalb County health officials Monday reported six deaths and 84 new cases. The total cases in DeKalb County stand at 2,933 and total deaths at 63. The most recent deaths were divided equally among those over 70, 80 and 90 years old.

Indiana's long-term care residents have been hard hit by the pandemic.

At least 18,750 cases have been reported, with at least 3,794 deaths, or about half of Indiana's confirmed and probable deaths among those residents.

The state's COVID-19 vaccination plan places long-term care residents in Phase 1B, just after the first round of front-line health care workers in Phase 1A.

Some of those workers, from Parkview Health and the Lutheran Health Network, received shots the week of Dec. 14. Parkview workers were reported as the first in the state to be immunized.

