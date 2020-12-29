Guard to remain at care facilities

Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended Indiana National Guard members' assignment to Hoosier long-term care facilities until Feb. 28, Guard officials announced Monday.

More than 1,000 soldiers and airmen are now deployed to assist facilities “in their battle against COVID-19,” a news release said. “Their work includes assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place.”

Holcomb ordered Guard members into the state's long-term care facilities in October. The first wave of troops arrived in November, officials said.

Nursing home residents have been significantly affected by the pandemic because they are medically fragile and at higher risk for severe complications. About 58% of the COVID-19 deaths reported in the state have been residents of these facilities, officials said.

Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general and leader of the Indiana National Guard, said members are ready and willing to serve, as needed.

“We live here, we work here and we serve here,” he said in a statement.

“We are vital to the preservation of life, safety and the welfare of the residents of long-term care facilities, and they need us to remain and continue our work,” he said. “We do not want to give up the gains we've made prior to the vaccine taking affect.”

Dr. Kris Box, Indiana's health commissioner, said the Guard's support has brought critical relief to long-term care facilities, where residents and staff have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Caring for our vulnerable Hoosiers isn't just a job. It's a calling,” she said in a statement. “The staff in these facilities have worked tirelessly to protect these Hoosiers in an unprecedented time. The Guard's support has helped ease their workload so that staff can keep their focus on where it most needs to be, which is the residents.”

