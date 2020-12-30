Cinema Grill says it's closing for good

A popular and unusual approach to offering movies, the Cinema Grill in the Northwood shopping center in Fort Wayne has closed for good, the business announced on its Facebook page.

The grill was known for allowing patrons to enjoy dinner and a movie at the same place, but its business model became unstable because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the notice says.

Operators of the business are Jody and Lori Wiedenhoeft, according to the public listings of state corporations.

Phone numbers for the Wiedenhoefts and the theater were reported as no longer in service.

"Unfortunately, the restrictions on restaurants still in place combined with the movie studios either delaying numerous releases to later in 2021 or releasing them to streaming platforms directly make our current business model unstable," the Facebook message says.

Dozens of patrons and former employees have commented with sadness at the news, which the business noted was announced with "a heavy heart."

