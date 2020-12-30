Coyotes no cause for alarm: Officials

There's no reason to shriek about seeing coyotes this winter, but people wanting to shoo the animals away might want to yell.

Waving, throwing tennis balls or small stones, spraying a hose and making noise with a jar of coins or small air horn can also get coyotes to leave, wildlife officials said in a news release Tuesday.

But the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also stressed that coyote sightings shouldn't be cause for alarm, especially during winter. That's their active season, and bare vegetation makes it even easier to catch a glimpse of them, the release said.

Coyotes typically breed in January, and young coyotes are leaving their parents to find a new home, the DNR said.

“Seeing a coyote is not necessarily cause for concern,” the release said. “They are common everywhere in the state, even in urban areas like downtown Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend.”

It's no surprise that coyotes live among human populations. They like to eat animals and plants that thrive around yards and homes, the DNR said, adding their diet includes rabbits, mice, squirrels and fruit.

“They thrive around people because of the abundant food that comes with human development,” the release said.

Urban coyotes generally use available natural green space including parks and cemeteries, and they are usually more active at night than rural coyotes, although they also can be active during the day, according to the DNR.

Coyotes typically weigh about 25 to 40 pounds and are about as big as a medium-sized dog, the DNR said. Their fur coat includes shades of orange, gray and tan, and their bushy, black-tipped, downward tail is a distinguishing feature, the agency added.

Coyotes are generally harmless to humans – they can even help control rodent populations – but people can take steps to discourage them from visiting, the DNR said.

The agency recommends that residents keep pets leashed or contained, keep outdoor garbage secure, clean up fallen fruit from trees or gardens, and ensure that pet food and treats aren't left outside. If a coyote is near your yard, remove bird feeders, because they could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds, the DNR said.

Intentionally feeding a coyote is another no-no because the coyote could lose its fear of people, the release said. People should instead make the coyote feel uncomfortable through noise and movement, like waving and throwing non-food objects, the release said.

“Making a coyote feel unwelcome around people can help it maintain its natural fear of humans,” the release said. “Never corner or chase a coyote – they should always have a clear escape path to get away from you.”

asloboda@jg.net