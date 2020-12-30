State passes milestone on cases, 1-day death record

Indiana topped 500,000 reported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while also reporting a new one-day record of 164 confirmed deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health updated its statistics at noon Tuesday to include 4,028 new cases, pushing the total since the start of pandemic-related counting to 500,282.

The number means that about 7.5% of the state's estimated population has contracted the virus.

Tuesday's confirmed deaths bring the state's total to 7,703. Another 348 have been reported as probable based on symptoms, although no positive test result was available. With those deaths included, the state's total stands at 8,051.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said Tuesday's milestones underscore the “significant scope” and seriousness of COVID-19.

Even with the large number of people who have recovered, he said, there's “no indication” that Indiana has reached “herd immunity,” which comes after many, many people get the virus and develop antibodies that can protect them from new infections.

“It's not even clear herd immunity can be reached by natural infections because of the possibility of reinfection,” Sutter said.

“Herd immunity by vaccines is more likely, and experts have quoted vaccination percentages of 60% to 90% to stop transmission. However, we need more data about the immunity after infection and vaccination before we have meaningful numbers.”

The state's new death numbers came following the Christmas holiday and represented deaths that occurred over multiple days. Deaths are reported based on when information is received by the state.

The previous record of 143 deaths statewide was reported Dec. 22. About 1% of the state's cases have resulted in death.

In Allen County, 258 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,513. An additional 29 residents were added to the county's COVID-19 death toll, partly as a result of delayed reporting.

Deaths occurred over an unspecified number of days. The county's total deaths stand at 483.

But Sutter said there are bright spots in the Allen County picture.

“We've actually seen a decrease in cases and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving, which is welcome news. While some of this is due to decreased testing, our positivity rate has also decreased, which suggests it is a true decrease in cases,” he said.

However, Sutter said he is concerned about a potential spike in cases following the Christmas and New Year's holidays because it takes time for symptoms to develop after exposure.

“It's important people maintain their vigilance, since we know this (decrease in cases) could rapidly reverse. Hospitals were severely strained a month ago and have improved. But, again, a surge could still quickly overwhelm them, “Sutter said.

Specifically, hospitalizations in the state health department's District 3, which includes Allen County and 10 others in northeast Indiana, decreased to 284 patients Monday from a peak of 448 on Dec. 1.

That means the district's COVID-19 hospital caseload is down by about a third. The district had 20.6% of its 310 hospital intensive care unit beds and 65.8% of its ventilators available Monday.

Allen County's two testing sites were closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will be closed Friday, New Year's Day.

