$5,000 donated to help pay bills

A Fort Wayne man has donated $5,000 to help area residents pay their water bills, Fort Wayne City Utilities said Wednesday.

Bryan Statz was inspired to donate the money when he heard of a Florida man who had done something similar.

“I've been fortunate during the pandemic. But I know that's not the case for all our neighbors and friends in the community,” Statz said. “When I heard about the donation to help with water bills, I thought this was an amazing way to help those in need and take some of the pressure off during the pandemic.”

Statz's donation will go into the City Utilities Relief Fund. City Utilities contributes to the fund annually but also accepts private donations. The utility partners with the Wayne Township trustee's office and the Salvation Army to distribute the City Utilities Relief Fund.

Statz encouraged others to help out where possible.

“Many of our friends and neighbors are in need this year,” he said. “I encourage anyone in a position to help, to donate to any number of nonprofits in the community.”

dgong@jg.net